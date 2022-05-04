LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is celebrating National Police Week by honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a candlelight memorial.

“I think it’s just a really great way to remind our officers that the community is behind them and then also reminding the families of those fallen that the community is still with them, as well,” said Matherly, Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock police department hopes that members of the community are still able to make it to the event even if they do not have direct ties to law enforcement.

“We might not have a direct interaction with an officer on a regular basis or even a not-so-regular basis, but the reality is that our officers are serving behind the scenes every day,” said Corporal Jennifer Pierce of the Lubbock Police Department.

The candlelight memorial will be a come-and-go event May 6 from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, 6601 Quaker Avenue.