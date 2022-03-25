The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations March 25 that will affect traffic.

The unit will start blocking traffic at 10 a.m. in the 5700 block the Interstate 27 northbound mainlanes. The flyover from S. Loop 289 to Interstate 27 (east to north) will be closed. The northbound lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed south of 82nd Street, and the northbound on-ramp from 82nd Street will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

The next follow-up investigation will be in the 5800 block of Interstate 27 southbound mainlanes. All southbound traffic will be forced to exit at the Slaton Highway exit. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

The final location will be in the 2800 block of the North Loop 289 westbound mainlanes and westbound access road. The westbound mainlanes will be forced to exit at North University Avenue. Once the mainlanes are finished and reopened, the westbound access road will be closed. The North University Avenue on-ramp will remain open while the investigation is conducted on the access road. This operation is expected to take an hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

End of release.