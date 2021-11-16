LPD transfers files for Chad Read deadly shooting case to Texas AG

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released a statement Tuesday that said the case files related to the deadly shooting of Chad Read had been transferred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

This move came after the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case, and that all further action would be handled by the Texas AG’s Office.

The reason given was that a local elected official could be called as a witness.

LPD initially said a woman called police around 4:20 p.m. November 5 and said someone had shot and killed her husband.

When officers arrived in the 2100 block of 90th Street, 54-year-old Read was found dead on the scene.

LPD said a verbal altercation between Read and another man turned physical before shots were fired.

According to LPD, the case has been assigned to a prosecutor in the Texas AG’s Office.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department has transferred the case files for 21-43709 to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to begin their review, following an early November shooting that left one person dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2100 block of 90th Street on Friday, November 5th at 4:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 54-year-old Chad Read deceased on the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after, shots were fired.

An investigation was initiated by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit by 4:45 p.m. on Friday, November 5th.

METRO investigators conducted witness interviews and gathered evidence from November 5th through November 10th.

The Lubbock Police Department was notified on November 10th that the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office officially recused itself and the case was assigned to a prosecutor from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

METRO investigators reviewed all associated information and requested follow-up interviews between November 11th and November 15th.

The METRO Unit transferred the case files over to the Attorney General’s office on Tuesday, November 16th to allow the office to begin their review process of the case following the recusal of the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office.