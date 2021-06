LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were found dead in the pool at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said.

Lubbock Police responded to the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Pl., just before 2 p.m. On arrival, officers requested the Metro Unit respond following two deceased individuals being located in the pool. The Metro Unit is currently on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) June 5, 2021

LPD said in a tweet that officers responded to the apartment complex just before 2:00 p.m. and found the two people dead in the pool.

The LPD Metro Unit was investigating the incident.