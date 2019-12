LUBBOCK, Texas — Two houses and a car were struck in a shooting early Saturday morning on 54th Street and Avenue D.

The Lubbock Police Department said three or four subjects got out of a green pickup truck to look into a another car, when a white pickup truck drove by shooting. The subjects got back into their truck and drove off westbound on 54th Street.

The truck followed the car and kept shooting, hitting two houses along the way. There are no known injuries in the incident.