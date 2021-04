LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured after a shooting Friday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the 5700 block of Brownfield Drive. LPD said one person shot another person and then shot themselves.

According to police, both people were taken to University Medical Center for their injuries.

This is a developing situation