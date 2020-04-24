LPD: Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 92nd Street and University Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to Emergency Medical Services, two people were transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to LPD, two motorcycles crashed into a pickup truck. The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

There were no other reported injuries, according to LPD.

An LBK Alert just before 11:00 pm said, “Due to a major crash University Avenue is closed between 90th and 94th Street. Please avoid the area.”

This is a developing situation. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar