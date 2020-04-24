LPD: Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 92nd Street and University Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to Emergency Medical Services, two people were transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to LPD, two motorcycles crashed into a pickup truck. The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

There were no other reported injuries, according to LPD.

An LBK Alert just before 11:00 pm said, “Due to a major crash University Avenue is closed between 90th and 94th Street. Please avoid the area.”

This is a developing situation. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.