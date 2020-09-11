LPD, U.S. Marshals arrest Lubbock man in Georgia for Drug Emporium aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 24-year-old man in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at Drug Emporium last month.

According to an LPD news release, Rodrick Jordan Estrada had a warrant for aggravated robbery. He was located in Decatur, Georgia.

Read the news release below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 24-year-old Rodrick Jordan Estrada in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.

Estrada had an aggravated robbery warrant for his arrest. He was located in Decatur, Georgia and was taken into custody at 5 a.m. this morning.