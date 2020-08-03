LPD, U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive wanted for human trafficking

Image of Izaya Lozano from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock police and US Marshals said they were looking for a man who was wanted for human trafficking.

The suspect wanted, Izaya Lozano, 21, was described as 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to police.

On June 2, Lozano and two other men were arrested after they attempted to evade arrest, leading to a police chase. Lozano was arrested on active misdemeanor arrest warrants, but was freed after he posted bond.

Anyone with information on Lozano should contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or visit https://bit.ly/3k3cUM5 to submit an online tip.

Anyone that submits information leading to Lozano’s arrest is eligible for a Crime Line reward.