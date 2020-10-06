LPD, U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted on felony warrant

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from Lubbock Police Department. 31-year-old Phillip Dontay Hall is wanted by the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for a felony warrant. 

Hall is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. A reward is being offered for information leading to Hall’s arrest. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

