LPD, United Family team up for the Cops 4 Kids Initiative

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit and The United Family have partnered together to create The Cops 4 Kids initiative.

The United Family has created free coupons for Lubbock Police officers to pass out to kids in the community. The free Icee or fountain drink coupons will be good at any United Express location. They will also be redeemable at 2630 Parkway Drive and 401 Slide Road United locations.

The purpose of the coupons are to help strengthen relationships and to provide opportunities for positive channels of communication between officers and the Lubbock community.

