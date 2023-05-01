LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning near South Loop 289 and University Avenue that left one dead and two seriously injured, according to a press release. The two victims were identified as Margaret Sertuche, 40 and Tyrell Miller, 38. Miller was pronounced dead on scene, said the release. The third passenger remained unidentified.

LPD said officers responded to a call to South Loop 289 and University on Sunday at 4:29 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling west in the 2100 block of South Loop 289 when the vehicle left the road and hit a guardrail, causing it to rollover, said the release.

Sertuche was driving and was transported to University Medical Center with the third passenger

This is still an ongoing investigation. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates on this story.

The following is an updated statement from LPD:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash in South Lubbock.

Officers initially responded to a call for service to South Loop 289 and University on April 30th at 4:29 a.m..

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 40-year-old Margaret Sertuche, was traveling west in the 2100 block of South Loop 289. The Tahoe left the road and struck a guardrail, causing the Tahoe to rollover. Two passengers, one of which was 38-year-old Tyrell Miller, were ejected from the Tahoe.

Miller was pronounced deceased on scene. Sertuche and a third passenger were transported to University Medical Center by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing