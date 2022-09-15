LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive.

In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert Holder, sustained moderate injuries from the gunshot wound, LPD said in a statement.

After being picked up by EMS, the ambulance Holder was in was crashed into from behind at the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue around 5:15 p.m., according to LPD.

One person, not Holder, suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

The second report of shots fired occurred at 5:45 p.m. LPD arrived to the scene at Brownfield Drive and found Zoie Garza, 26, with moderate injuries.