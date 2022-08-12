Felix Gutierrez, in-custody after burglary that caused a police pursuit that ended in a crash. (Image courtesy of LCDC.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested following a pursuit that led to a crash on Thursday night. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including two existing warrants.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

At 12:18 a.m. the LPD Communications Center received a call for service for a burglary in progress at Southern Shingles, located at 1116 E. 50th Street. Officers responded and located a vehicle fleeing the scene. Officers followed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and began evading. The officer pursued the vehicle, which eventually ended up in the 2800 block of East 4th Street.

At this point, the evading vehicle did not follow the “S” curve in the roadway, and struck the curb on the south side of the roadway. This caused the vehicle to become disabled and stop. The driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Felix Gutierrez, fled the scene on foot, failing to render aid to the passenger, 56-year-old Wanda Hereford.

Gutierrez was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, and was arrested on the following charges:

· Fail to Stop and Render Aid, Third-degree Felony

· Evading by Vehicle, State Jail Felony

· Evading on Foot, Misdemeanor A

· Theft with Two Prior Convictions, State Jail Felony

· A Second-degree Felony Warrant

· Two Misdemeanor C Warrants

Hereford was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

