LPD, US Marshals in search of 3 wanted fugitives

Images of David Daniel Ozuna, Ryan Victor Martinez and Jamar Antonio Warren from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department and United States Marshals Service released the names and pictures of three wanted fugitives.

According to Lubbock Police, David Daniel Ozuna, 37, was wanted for assault and a probation violation. Ozuna had possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Ryan Victor Martinez, 37, had a warrant out for his arrest related to aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to police.

Jamar Antonio Warren, 39, was wanted for a parole violation. Warren was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver 1 to 4 grams of cocaine.

The Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service encouraged anyone with information on these fugitives to contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Anyone with information leading to their arrest will be eligible for a Crime Line reward.