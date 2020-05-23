LPD: Vehicle crashes into residence during pursuit, 3 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit that occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A Toyota Corolla was traveling in the 1500 block of 82nd Street when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Corolla did not initially stop and began to evade the officer. The officer pursued the Corolla, which eventually was traveling westbound in the 1800 block of 75th Street. While the vehicle was still in drive, the driver of the Corolla exited the vehicle. The Corolla, which was still occupied by two passengers, continued to travel westbound across Avenue S, eventually striking a residence in the 1900 block of 75th Street causing damage to the house.

The driver, 31-year-old Leslie Overstreet, and the front passenger, 26-year-old Rickay Smith, both had minor injuries, but refused EMS. An additional passenger, 25-year-old Hunter Nusz, was not injured. All three occupants of the Corolla were arrested on various charges and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

Leslie Trent Overstreet (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Rickay Jewel Smith (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Hunter Daniel Nusz (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

