LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)— A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia.

Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying them of the arrival of a female victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located Garcia. She was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Garcia, along with three others, were at a business in the area of 50th Street and Research Boulevard when they got into an altercation with Lee McKine Jr. who began firing a gun. Garcia, along with the other three, got into a vehicle and fled the scene. It appears McKine Jr. followed them in a vehicle and fired additional rounds in the area of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Avenue, at which point Garcia was struck.

Garcia was driven to Covenant Medical Center.

A murder warrant was issued for McKine Jr., who was already in custody following his arrest on an unrelated traffic warrant by Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies around 5:30 a.m. September 17th.

