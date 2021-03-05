LPD: Victim in fatal Friday morning crash identified, investigation ongoing

(LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. March 5 on Interstate 27 at Regis Street.

A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 55-year-old Jackie Collins, was traveling southbound in the 6300 block of North Interstate 27. The vehicle drifted to the left, exited the roadway, crossed the center median and crossed both lanes of northbound traffic before striking the guardrail. Collins was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.