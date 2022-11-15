LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday revealed new details after a body was found at a home Friday in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

According to the report, two people reported “a possible dead body” to police at 3:47 p.m. The report said the victim, identified as Ramon Flores, 66, was found with “what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.”

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that investigators were waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of injury. “[Police] cannot confirm it was a shooting death at this time,” LPD said.

Police said the case was a homicide and a $5,000 reward was offered through Crime Line.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for the reward.

LPD said there was no threat to the public but had not disclosed if a suspect or potential suspect was arrested on unrelated charges.