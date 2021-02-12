LPD warning to drivers, winter driving conditions on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.
The Lubbock Police Department is encouraging safe driving during winter weather conditions expected this weekend.
Drivers are encouraged to:
- Slow down
- Turn off cruise control
- Leave extra space between vehicles
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly
- Eliminate distractions
- Leave extra time to arrive at location
In addition, the department would like to remind the public to move over a lane or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks with lights activated, per Texas law.