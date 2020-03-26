LPD warns of phone scam targeting credit card info

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Thursday several citizens had received scam phone calls asking for credit card information.

According to LPD, the scammer claims to be a police officer or detective who recovered credit cards. They then ask for confirmation of the credit card number.

LPD said officers and detectives will never ask people to confirm credit card information over the phone.

The Littlefield Police Department and the Wolfforth Police Department both reported scams Thursday as well, with one being a door-to-door scam and the other being an IRS scam.