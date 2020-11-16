LPD warns of scam letter requesting funds for police

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department warned citizens Monday of a scam letter going around that claimed to be from the National Police Association, which requested funds from citizens.

The Lubbock Police Department has been made aware of a letter circulating claiming to be from the National Police Association requesting funds for their foundation and that Mayor Pope was requesting citizens of Lubbock to help this cause.

LPD said the police department and the City of Lubbock have no affiliation with the letter.

The letter starts off by describing “quality of life policing” and says the tactic helps to reduce crime. It says groups like Black Lives Matter oppose quality of life policing.

The letter goes on to say that a “Police Pledge of Support” will be presented to Mayor Dan Pope.