LPD: Wendy’s employee fatally shot after drive-through dispute

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Wendy’s, located at 2505 S. Loop 289.

The initial investigation indicates the victim, 21-year-old Robert A. Rodriguez, was working in the Wendy’s drive through when a dispute began with an individual and 24-year-old Rene Quintanilla Jr., who were both in a vehicle ordering. A relative of Rodriguez arrived at the Wendy’s and after hearing about the altercation, engaged in a further altercation with the individual in the vehicle. As the altercation progressed, Quintanilla pulled out a firearm and discharged it, hitting Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was pronounced deceased.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Their investigation is ongoing at this time.

