LPD: Woman injured in shooting early Sunday in Northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on the northeast side of the city.

The incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Parkway Drive at Club Truth.

According to a police report, several shots were fired and one of the shots hit a woman on top of the head.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The police report said the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Lubbock Crime Line at 806-714-1000.