LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an LPD press release said.



Police said a passenger car was on East Municipal Drive, approaching a stop sign, when it collided with a pickup truck on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The driver of the car, identified as April Melendez, 31, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. LPD said she was later pronounced deceased.

The four occupants in the truck were not injured, police said.

700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

