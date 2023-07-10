LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department had more than 30,000 abandoned 911 calls in 2022, according to numbers acquired Monday evening by EverythingLubbock.com. That number was more than double from 2020.

The Lubbock Emergency Communications District offered the following footnote along with numbers it provided: “Abandoned calls are calls in which the caller hung up before the call was answered.”

Specifically, in 2022 there were a total of 183,436 calls to 911 answered by the LPD, according to the LECD.

Source: Lubbock Emergency Communications District (Infographic by Nexstar/Staff)

Of those, 30,017 were abandoned (which is more than 16%). The dispatch center then called 26,448 back. However, 3,569 were both abandoned and “unserviced” – meaning these phones could call 911, but the 911 operators could not call back.

Also in 2022, there were 441 calls that rolled over to other call centers in Lubbock County.

Late in the day Friday, Mayor Tray Payne issued a statement about LPD’s capacity to answer 911. He indicated the Lubbock City Council put up an additional $7.4 million for the LPD budget in this current year.

“The citizens of Lubbock deserve the very best in police and public safety and the dispatch issue should be improving, not getting worse,” Payne said.

The trend for 2023 is more than 188,000 total calls to 911 with nearly 30,000 on track to be abandoned if the second half of the year is like the first. The trend is for more than 26,000 callbacks. By contrast, in 2020, there were 14,502 abandoned calls and 12,047 callbacks.

City Councilwoman Jennifer Wilson said Friday, “It is my expectation as a council member and citizen that the Police Chief utilize those resources effectively to make sure every 911 call is answered in a timely manner.”

She added, “It is unacceptable that any citizen’s call for emergency services goes unanswered.”

The LPD website said, “Answering 911 calls for reported emergencies is a primary function of Police Communications, as well as ensuring the highest priority calls are immediately dispatched to officers. This is an important metric to satisfy public expectations that 911 calls are answered as quickly as possible and within established best practices.”

The LPD website also said the current average wait time for a 911 call is 9 seconds. Lubbock compared well to Austin.

“The Austin Police Department said the average hold time from June 25 through July 1 was 2 minutes and 53 seconds,” kxan.com reported last week. “APD also said call-takers answered 69.18% of calls in 15 seconds or less.”

EverythingLubbock.com will continue seeking updates. An open records request with the City of Lubbock was still pending Monday.