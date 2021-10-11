LPD’s Crisis Unit adds ‘co-responders’ to the program

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Crisis Unit, made up of both mental illness peace officers and a crisis intervention team, has a new addition to the program called ‘co-responders.’

StarCare Specialty Health System’s Chief Executive Officer Beth Lawson said the ‘co-responder’ program allows more direct support to those who may need mental help from a StarCare trained mental health specialist. These specialists will accompany police on calls to help access the scene.

“Welcome to the future of public health safety. A future where citizens can be assisted in getting the kind of help they need when they need it,” Lawson said.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said the addition will help increase the amount of mental and behavioral help resources accessible, so the team can more effectively serve their community.

“Assisting patrol officers with mental health calls for service conducting and coordinating mental health follow up and conducting mental help training,” Chief Mitchell said.

Since the beginning of the year, LPD has collected data on over 3,000 calls on services that had some sort of mental or behavior element. These individuals also provide on-site written reports, allowing calls to be handled in a more timely manor. They are trained to advise officials on which services are needed for a particular situation.