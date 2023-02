Rosa Irma Sandoval (Photo provided in a press release from LPD)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval.

According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home

Police did not provide any further details.

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit on Friday asked for the public’s help to located Sandoval.

At the time, police said Sandoval was last seen walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 31).