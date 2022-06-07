LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update late Tuesday afternoon and said Micajah Rhodes had been located and was safe.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Micajah Rhodes.

Rhodes was last seen on Sunday, May 15th in the Lynwood Townhome area, near Erskine Street and North Chicago Avenue around 5 p.m.

Rhodes, who is 6’ tall and weighs 175 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray and black “Adidas “ shirt, black basketball shorts and high-top shoes.

Micajah Rhodes (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

If you have seen Rhodes or know where he may be, you are asked to call Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414.

