LPD names suspect, pedestrian killed in collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 12:45 a.m. October 4 at the intersection of 82nd Street and Avenue U that left one dead.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street approaching the intersection at Avenue U. The pedestrian was legally crossing 82nd Street in the crosswalk. The vehicle failed to stop at the red light and struck the pedestrian, and then proceeded to flee the scene. The vehicle was stopped by LPD officers and the driver was arrested in the 2700 block of East Slaton Highway.

The pedestrian received serious injuries, was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Christina Hernandez, was not injured. The passenger of the vehicle received moderate injuries, and was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Hernandez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, causing death.

The investigation is on-going.

