LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigates Friday night death

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a man found in the southbound lanes of the 3000 block of University Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. April 16.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service indicating a man had been found in the roadway. Following the administration of life-saving measures by EMS, the man was pronounced deceased on scene and identified as 47-year-old John David Wishert. Based on the initial investigation, officers determined that Wishert was not struck by a vehicle, and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation into his death.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information regarding Wishert’s activities on April 16 leading up to his death last night to call Det. Thomas Bonds at 806-775-1489 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

