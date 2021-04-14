LPD releases information concerning fatal 2-vehicle collision in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a Tuesday Upd

Lubbock Police were called to the intersection at 7:55 a.m. April 13 for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 57-year-old Shelby Mann with moderate injuries. He was transported to Covenant Medical Center via ambulance. He was pronounced deceased two hours later, prompting the MCIU Investigation.

Through the initial course of the investigation, officers were able to determine Mann was headed east in the 1100 block of East 19th Street in the left turn lane when he attempted to turn north onto Canyon Lake Drive and was struck by a tractor-trailer headed west.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)