LPFFA needs help with birthday wishes for fireman Matt Dawson

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is asking for help with birthday wishes for fireman Matt Dawson. He will turn 31 on Wednesday.

Tyler Henderson, public information officer for LPFFA, said he would like people to submit a video of themselves singing happy birthday to Dawson, or a simple message.

“This is one of those simple things where you can take 10 seconds to just let him know that you’re thinking about him,” Henderson said.

Henderson said they came up with the idea Tuesday morning and plan to put together a compilation of the messages and give them to Dawson.

“That way he can just see how much this community’s rallied around not only him and his family, but our firefighter and police department families as well,” Henderson said.

To submit a video, people are asked to send a direct message to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association’s Instagram or Facebook. People can also send an email with their video attached at media@lubbockfirefighters.org.