LP&L announces rate cut as of August 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light on Wednesday announced it will cut rates on August 1 for a portion of the bill called the PCRF or power cost recovery factor.

LP&L said for some customers the savings would be more than $20 per month for a 1,000 kilowatt hours. For others, it would be more than $42 for a thousand kilowatt hours.

LP&L said the lower rates are possible due to lower wholesale power costs and low natural gas prices.

The following a press release from Lubbock Power and Light:

LP&L is lowering the power cost recovery factor (PCRF) portion of the electric rate for the second time this summer and fifth time in the past 24 months, resulting in another substantial decrease in overall rates for all customers. The PCRF is the amount LP&L pays to purchase or generate power, passed directly through to customers with no mark-up.

The lower rate is possible due to lower wholesale purchased power costs and low natural gas prices and will be set for August and September, which are expected to be the hottest months of the year.

“LP&L is committed to providing our customers with safe, affordable and reliable power,” said David McCalla, director of electricity utilities. “We’re thankful the timing worked out to where we can pass on the savings to our customers when electricity usage is historically the highest.”

Here is a summary of the rate changes in effect:

On June 1, 2019, LP&L lowered the PCRF portion of the electric rate.

On August 1, 2019, LP&L will lower the rate for the remainder of summer.

Rate 1 applies to customers who have electric and natural gas service, which account for the majority of residential customers. Rate 3 applies to customers who only have electric service.

Summer 2018 to Summer 2019 Rate 1 Rate 3 June/July PCRF Reduction – 6.8% – 8.5% June/July Electric Bill Savings* $8.98 per 1,000 kWh $30.76 per 1,000 kWh Aug./Sept. PCRF Reduction – 29.1% – 27.5% Aug./Sept. Electric Bill Savings* $20.56per 1,000 kWh $42.23per 1,000 kWh

*Savings figures above calculated for average residential customer using 1,000 kWh

August 1, 2019 Rate Decrease Breakdown:

Rate 1: Base Rate – $0.03381

PCRF – $0.061770 to $0.050190 (18.7% Decrease)

Total Rate for August and September 2019 – $0.084 per kilowatt hour

Rate 3: Base Rate – $0.02921

PCRF – $0.061400 to $0.049930 (18.7% Decrease)

Total Rate for August and September 2019 – $0.07914 per kilowatt hour

The new rates, affecting all residential and commercial customers, will go into effect on August 1, 2019. On October 1, 2019, rates should return to levels similar to previous winter season.