LP&L asking customers to do ‘necessary tasks’ in the afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light asked people to do “necessary tasks” from noon to 5:00 p.m. while power outages are common throughout Texas.

In a press release from the City of Lubbock, customers were encouraged to perform tasks such as washing dishes and doing laundry during the hours of 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. when system-wide electric usage is lower.

Keeping tasks that require large amounts of electricity to this timeframe will allow customers to perform necessary tasks without risking overburdening the regional electric grid.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional transmission grid currently supplying Lubbock Power & Light’s (LP&L) local electric grid, remains at Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 today after elevating to Level 3 conditions yesterday morning. While the region is no longer at the highest threat level, requiring controlled rotating outages, LP&L and area electric providers remain prepared to respond should grid conditions change and continue to urge customers to cut back on electricity use.

While extreme weather conditions and curtailed power generation in this region of the country remain, the SPP was not required to instruct LP&L and other regional providers to implement controlled rotating outages this morning, as was the case yesterday. This was in large part due to the successful conservation efforts of electric customers.

“We want to thank our customers here in Lubbock for understanding the severity of this moment and doing their part to conserve power as we work our way through this unprecedented event,” said David McCalla, Executive Director of LP&L. “We have asked our customers to reduce their personal usage to support the stability of the regional electric grid and thus far their efforts are a big reason why we avoided disruptive rotating outages this morning.”

Electric load forecasts predict that the historic strain on the SPP power grid will remain an issue until the winter storm passes. The amount of power consumed in this region was substantially lower Wednesday morning versus Tuesday morning, which contributed to avoiding another round of preventative actions being necessary.

LP&L continues the stress that conservation efforts must be taken seriously but do understand that our customers need to perform everyday tasks as we enter the third day of this conservation call. Customers are encouraged to perform tasks such as washing dishes and doing laundry during the hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. when system-wide electric usage is low. Keeping tasks that require large amounts of electricity to this timeframe will allow customers to perform necessary tasks without risking overburdening the regional electric grid.

Outside of the hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., we ask customers to resume conservation efforts.

Suggestions on how reduce electricity use include:

Setting thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Suspending use of electrical appliances (dishwashers, washing machines, clothes dryers, vacuum cleaners, etc.)

Putting off tasks at work, if possible, that would demand electricity (power tools, maintenance equipment, etc.).

Turning off televisions and electronic equipment unless they are necessary to conduct business or to ensure your health and safety.

Turn off unnecessary lighting, leaving on only enough to move about safely indoors.

LP&L will continue to monitor weather and grid conditions and will update customers as new information becomes available. It is anticipated that the need to enact conservation measures will lessen as temperatures rise tomorrow into Friday.