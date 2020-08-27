LP&L assists with Hurricane Laura relief

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Power & Light.

Today, 10 Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) vehicles began the nine-hour trip to help the City of Newton municipal utility with recovery efforts following electrical system damage from Hurricane Laura. LP&L is one of 19 Texas Public Power Association (TPPA) member utilities offering mutual aid support to other utilities following disasters.

The 10 vehicles include big and small bucket trucks, pole trailers to haul poles, and other equipment that may be needed during the recovery process. LP&L also sent 11 crewmembers including three foreman, five journeymen, two apprentices, and a supervisor.

“Mutual aid agreements make it easy for public utilities across the state to monitor and coordinate support and resources after major events like Hurricane Laura,” said LP&L Executive Director David McCalla. “We’re proud we can aid our fellow Texans, and we know if and when we need help, they will do the same.”

TPPA reached out to its member utilities on Monday ahead of the storm in anticipation help would be needed for the hardest-hit areas. LP&L crews are proud to lend their skillset to help fellow Texans rebuild their electrical infrastructure.

This is LP&L’s first time working with the City of Newton municipal utility. Last month, LP&L sent crews to Brownfield to repair severe system damage due to straight-line winds. Agreements are made individually with each utility for mutual aid and are first approved by the Electric Utility Board and Lubbock City Council.

“Our linemen are well equipped for the job, and they are quick to offer their time to help. We’re very fortunate to have a great group of people working to keep Lubbock and our neighbors powered,” said McCalla.