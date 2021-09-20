LP&L crews respond to vehicle-electrical pole crash in Central Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Power and Light crews were on the scene making repairs to an electrical pole after reports of a vehicle running into it in a Central Lubbock neighborhood Monday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., crews and the Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene after reports of the crash, which occurred at 42nd Street and Memphis Avenue, according to police.

“Crews are on the scene but will be required to repair extensive damage before restoring power to affected customers. Please know they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” LP&L said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected by the outage.

Police said no injuries were reported.

