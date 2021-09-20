LP&L crews respond to vehicle-electrical pole crash in Central Lubbock neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

[Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Power and Light crews were on the scene making repairs to an electrical pole after reports of a vehicle running into it in a Central Lubbock neighborhood Monday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., crews and the Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene after reports of the crash, which occurred at 42nd Street and Memphis Avenue, according to police.

  • [image taken by Nexstar staff]
  • [image taken by Nexstar staff]
  • [image taken by Nexstar staff]

“Crews are on the scene but will be required to repair extensive damage before restoring power to affected customers. Please know they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” LP&L said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected by the outage.

Police said no injuries were reported.

EverythingLubbock.com will continue to update this article as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar