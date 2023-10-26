LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) said the city’s journey to a competitive market is finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have been very pleased by the number of companies wanting to come to Lubbock and do business,” said Matt Rose, a spokesperson for LP&L. “After months and months of working with these folks and having them go through extensive testing and approvals, we’re now at a place where we’re saying that the initial list that’s going up on the website has 34 different providers that will be operating here in Lubbock.”

The switch to electric competition can’t happen until the final 30% of LP&L customers are moved over from the Southwest Power Pool to the ERCOT grid, which has a tentative timeline of December 11 – 15.

“The customers affected on those dates can likely expect a temporary outage as we unplug from one side and plug into the other, but we will have all that information on our website and available ahead of this migration, and we’ll be working to notify those customers going forward,” Rose said.

LP&L customers will have a 6-week window (January 5 – February 15, 2024) to choose their electric provider.

“We have safety nets in place so folks don’t fall through the cracks so that everybody’s going to get a provider regardless of what they do on their end,” Rose said. “But going forward, it will be up to customers to engage and to pick their own providers, and LP&L will continue to be here through this process to help educate as much as we possibly can.”

Although customers can begin doing research on the approved providers now, they cannot register until that shopping window opens at the beginning of the year.

“If you get contacted by somebody before the shopping window begins on Jan. 5 saying that they’re a retail provider here in Lubbock and you need to sign up with them, you need to be very wary of that because there’s a high likelihood that they’re either not a legitimate rep or they’re a scammer,” Rose said.

Rose said LP&L customers can expect their meters to be connected to their chosen providers in March. This will also mark their final invoice from LP&L on their City of Lubbock Utilities bill.

City of Lubbock approved retail electric providers:

4Change Energy

Alliance Power Company

Ambit Energy

Amigo Energy

Arrow Energy

BKV

Calpine Energy Solutions LLC

Champion Energy Services LLC

Chariot Energy

Cirro Energy

Constellation New Energy

Direct Energy

Discount Power

Energy Texas

Flagship Power

Frontier Utilities

GEXA

Green Mountain Energy

Hudson Energy

Ironhorse Power

Juice

Just Energy Texas

Mothership Energy

NRG Business

Octopus Energy

Pogo Energy

Reliant

Rhythm

Southern Federal Power

Tara Energy

Tenaska Power

Think Energy

TXU Energy

Xoom Energy

Default Retail Electric Providers – assigned to customers who do not choose a provider during the designated shopping period:

Octopus Energy

Reliant

TXU Energy

For more information, visit Lubbock Power & Light’s website.