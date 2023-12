LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews were repairing damaged power lines that left about 1,600 customers in East and Central Lubbock with no power Wednesday afternoon, according to Lubbock Power and Light. As of 12:37 p.m., the outage map showed 673 customers without power.

LP&L said an electrical line came down due to a traffic accident. To restore power for affected customers, crews are working to repair damage. It was not yet certain when power would be restored.