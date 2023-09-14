LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock’s plan to switch to electric retail competition has taken a bit longer than expected, but Matt Rose with Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) said he’s beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It would’ve been ideal if we could proceed on that original timeline, and that coming up in October, we’d be at a point where we were transitioning folks to their new providers, but it didn’t work out that way,” Rose said. “Whenever you do a project like this that takes local, state and federal approval, you’re always running the risk that at some point, you’re going to have a delay.”

Rose said a group of electric cooperatives filed a complaint stating that LP&L’s $77.5 million settlement with Xcel energy to exit the Southwest Power Pool was unfair. That, in turn, caused the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to hold off on approving LP&L’s application.

“We’ve worked through those issues,” Rose said. “We’re excited that we’re about to gear up and really start this education campaign up again, and that we begin what will be the final stages of this monumental and historic process that we’re about to go through.”

The last 30% of LP&L customers can’t be switched over to the ERCOT grid until the FERC gives the green light, which Rose feels will happen here in the next few weeks. Rose said he expects to have all LP&L customers moved to ERCOT by the end of the year.

“Everything that we’re getting is showing us that we’re ready to move forward with this project,” Rose said. “That’s why we’re out there beginning to reintroduce this idea and kick up this education campaign this fall, because we know that we’re now at a point where we’re about to pass all of these last requirements, and there won’t be anything standing in our way.”

If all goes according to plan, Rose said folks can begin shopping for electric providers at the start of the new year and can expect to start getting electricity from their chosen company in March 2024.

For more information about the transition to competition, visit LP&L’s website.