LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Power & Light truck was delivering a large transformer when the front end popped into the air at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to LP&L, the truck was delivering the transformer to Nix Electric Company at 720 South Loop 289. As the transformer was moved off the back of the truck, it was so heavy that it pushed down the back of the truck and lifted the front.

There were no injuries, and no one was in the cab. LP&L also reported no sign of equipment damage.