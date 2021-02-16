LP&L explains the need for rolling blackouts

LUBBOCK,TX—Lubbock Power and Light is still on high alert after implementing a rolling blackout Tuesday morning.

But while LP&L’s grid has fared well against the extreme temperatures, they said rolling blackouts could begin again at any time.

“This is a historic weather event,” said Director of Electric Utilities with LP&L, David MaCalla. “We’ve seen record loads on the LP&L system for winter usage.”

These outages are done in an effort to prevent cascading blackouts.

“The amount of capacity on the system and the amount of electricity available to be consumed is getting very very close to being eclipsed by the amount of demand on the system,” said Spokesperson for LP&L Matt Rose.

Rolling blackouts happen when a power grid experiences too much demand and not enough supply. By cutting off or conserving power temporarily, it allows the grid to catch up so it doesn’t overload.

“This isn’t an activity that we want to engage in, it’s not something that is comfortable for us or our customers,” Rose said. “And frankly, when it comes to these cold temperatures, it’s something that can be a public safety issue, but it’s something that is necessary and something we are mandated to do.

LP&L is part of the Southwest Power Pool, a grid that runs all the way from Texas to Canada, so the decision of whether or not to have rolling outages is made by SPP based on the state of the rest of the grid.

Because of Lubbock’s upcoming switch to the statewide ERCOT Grid, LP&L has been upgrading transmission lines and substations, meaning Lubbock’s own grid has fared well in this storm.

“All of those things really helped with this historic storm to put us in a position where we really didn’t have very many outages, just scattered outages here and there,” said Rose.

But ERCOT has also had to implement rolling outages in the region in the counties already connected to the grid.

“I think it’s safe to assume that had we already been in the ERCOT market, these probably would have started sooner, but I don’t think you can say that they would have been more severe or long-lasting,” said Rose.

The outages Tuesday morning only lasted around 30 minutes but still affected 29,000 customers.

LP&L said they hope these mandated outages will be a thing of the past and not continue into the future.

“We hope that we are not called on again to do these outages, but the best we can tell our customers is that we are waiting to get word just like you are,” said Rose.

Unfortunately LP&L can’t let customers know before their power is turned off, as power is cut based on how much relief the larger system needs at that given time.

LP&L asked folks to continue conserving energy by lowering thermostats, avoiding using large appliances and turning off any unnecessary lights including those that might be turned on in a closed business, as every little bit can help prevent more outages.