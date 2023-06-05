LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light explained two outages Friday in the city – one in the morning and another in the afternoon. Power was restored, LP&L said, by 1:30 p.m.

“At 11:30 a.m., a substation serving customers in southwest Lubbock experienced an outage affecting approximately 2,300 customers,” LP&L said.

Contractors were working on equipment in the area, LP&L said.

“Crews were able to restore power for all customers at 12:20 p.m.”

Then at 1:00 p.m., an outage occurred at the same substation, LP&L said, and crews were working to restore power to all affected customers.

The outage map showed 2,385 homes or businesses without power Friday afternoon.

In an update Friday afternoon, LP&L said, “Crews were able to locate and replace damaged equipment, likely from lingering storm damage from the past few days.”