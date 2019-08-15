LP&L has installed 30 percent of smart meters

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said they have installed 32,000 smart meters since the end of March.

LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose said the project is expected to finish around next spring and will allow customers to view their usage day to day, through the customer portal.

“They don’t wait till the end of the month to open their bill and hope that the efforts they made during the month paid off,” Rose said. “They’re able to see it in real time.”

Rose said if crews come to your house and no one answers, they will leave a notice and proceed with the replacement.

“If they cannot change out the electric meter, should there be a locked gate or a dog in the back,” Rose said. “They will leave a door tag that says we visited your home we were unable to complete this work, please call this number to schedule a time that we can come back.”