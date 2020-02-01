LP&L: Notification of street light outages during I-27 improvement project

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/LP&L)

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun a project that will make safety improvements to more than 27 miles of the I-27 corridor in Lubbock and Hale Counties.

Currently, TxDOT is working on a section of I-27 from 82nd Street to North Loop 289.

During this phase of the project, I-27 median lighting has been disconnected from 82nd Street to 50th Street in order to allow for TxDOT’s contracted crews to complete improvements.

It is anticipated that this phase of the project will be complete in October 2020.

