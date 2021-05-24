LP&L offers outage map ahead of ERCOT transition

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is just five days out from the transition to ERCOT and LP&L is working to prepare customers while staying ahead of potential storms this Memorial Day weekend.

Matt Rose with LP&L says it has taken all weather conditions into consideration and unless another tornado warning is issued, the schedule should stay in tact.

“Rain alone will not stop the conversion work that is set to take place” said Rose. “If we run into a situation where we have lightening striking we will pause momentarily for the sake of the workers.”

In this case, the four-hour time slots for potential outages given ahead of time to residents should be enough cushion to stay within the time window.

As crews move across town starting on the Northeast side of Lubbock, traffic lights will experience power outages throughout the process.

“Lubbock Police Department is making sure they have police stationed at these different intersections so they can help direct traffic when the lights go out” said Rose.

LP&L will also keep customers up to date on social media and on through their outage map located on their website.