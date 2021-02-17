LP&L on standby to initiate controlled outages if requested by the Southwest Power Pool

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock Utilities warned Wednesday morning that rolling blackouts were once again possible from Lubbock Power and Light.

A news release earlier in the morning from the City said rolling outages were initiated, however, that statement was later revised to stay LP&L was on standby to initiate them if requested.

LP&L noted their was a brief power outage around 6:30 p.m. that affected over 800 customers, however it was not associated with any blackouts.

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates the power grid in 14 states, including portions of Texas, warned their system remains under an Energy Emergency Alert.

As of Wednesday morning, just under 2.9 million Texans were without power, according to the utility tracking website PowerOutage.us.

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



(PLEASE NOTE: This release is a revision to an earlier release.)

As extreme cold weather persists across the 14-state Southwest Power Pool (SPP) balancing authority area, LP&L expects SPP to direct member utilities to initiate controlled power outages. SPP has continued at an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2. At this time, controlled power outages have not been initiated; however, customers should prepare for the possibility of outages today.

If SPP increases to an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3,LP&L customers can anticipate controlled rotating outages lasting from 30-60 minutes. These outages will affect customers across the city at various points in time until the alert has been removed by SPP. Customers may experience multiple outages. LP&L will provide additional updates as the situation evolves.

At this time, customers are urged to reduce electricity use, both at home and work:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Suspend use of electrical appliances (dishwashers, washing machines, clothes dryers, vacuum cleaners, etc.)

Put off tasks at work, if possible, that would demand electricity (power tools, maintenance equipment, etc.).

Turn off televisions and electronic equipment unless they are necessary to conduct business or to ensure your health and safety.

Turn off unnecessary lighting, leaving on only enough to move about safely indoors.

The City of Lubbock began taking conservation actions with city-owned buildings Monday to lessen the demand.

SPP declared a period of conservative operations for our entire balancing authority area at midnight central time on Feb. 9. The declaration of conservative operations signaled to member utilities they should operate conservatively to mitigate the risk of worsening conditions. An EEA1 signals that SPP foresees or is experiencing conditions where all available resources are scheduled to meet firm load obligations and that SPP may be unable to sustain its required contingency reserves. An EEA Level 2 requires SPP to direct member utilities to issue public conservation appeals. An EEA Level 3 indicates SPP is utilizing operating reserves and has initiated assistance through the Reserve Sharing Group. SPP foresees or has implemented firm load obligation interruption during EEA Level 3.