LP&L prepares for possible settlement related to deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Utility Board (the board that oversees Lubbock Power & Light) will consider a resolution to settle out-of-court for a crash on July 23 in the 5000 block of West Loop 289.

The EUB will meet on Tuesday.

Any final settlement would have to come from the City of Lubbock and the City Council – not the Electric Utility Board.

But “in the event an agreement is reached in the future” the LP&L chairman or vice-chair would be authorized by the EUB to sign off.

Suzan Headrick, 56, lost her life in the collision. Police said at the time that Headrick was driving an Expedition. Police said she stopped “in the outside lane” to check trailer connection. A pickup truck stopped behind the trailer.

An LP&L bucket truck hit the pickup truck, police said, which in turn hit the trailer.

A check of Lubbock County court records under Headrick’s name showed no lawsuit had been filed as of Monday morning.

Related Story: LPD releases new information on deadly crash, W. Loop at 50th