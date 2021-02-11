LP&L preparing for power outages during extreme cold weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – As extreme cold temperatures are forecasted for the South Plains this weekend, officials from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) said their crews are in “full preparation” mode for possible power outages.

“Anytime you have snow and ice accumulating on tree limbs, it’s gonna weigh down those tree limbs and those limbs are either gonna break and fall onto power lines or at least lean over and touch power lines,” said LP&L spokesman Matt Rose.

Rose said if those outages happen, crews should be able to fix them within an hour.

“With the implementation of the advance meters that are out in the field and our outage management system, we know which customers are out and we can proactively respond to that,” said Rose. “So customers do not need to contact us to let us know that they’re out.”

If you do have a power outage or need any extra assistance, visit lpandl.com for an updated outage map or call (806) 775-2509.