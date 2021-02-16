LP&L stops rolling blackouts for now, Councilman Steve Massengale said

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LP&L Lubbock Power Logo 690_-8332609043612613723

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock Power and Light stopped rolling blackouts for now, which have caused thousands of homes and businesses to be without power across the city due to wintry weather.

Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale said in a tweet, “Rolling blackouts will cease for now, LP&L will be restoring all circuits.”

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) previously stated Tuesday morning that electricity use had exceeded available generation, according to LP&L.

RELATED STORY: SPP instructs LP&L, member utilities, to initiate controlled outages to maintain system reliability

SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 on the morning of February 16, when it was forced to begin outages as a way of managing the problem, according to LP&L.

LP&L customers were told to anticipate controlled rotating outages lasting from 15-45 minutes.

Keep checking back with EverythingLubbock.com as more information becomes available. We will continue to update information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar